Former Manchester United player claims Pogba’s re-signing is impossible.

As the January transfer window approaches, Manchester United’s attempt to re-sign Paul Pogba is nearing its conclusion, but a former club star believes he is closer to leaving than returning.

Luke Chadwick outlined his explanation for why Pogba and Manchester United are on the verge of a second divorce in an exclusive interview with Caught Offside.

“[Paul] Pogba has performed admirably at times but then vanished. For him and the club, the red card against Liverpool was a huge disappointment. Then there’s the injury, which comes at the worst possible time. If he signs another deal with the club, I’d be quite astonished. When his contract expires at the end of the season, I can see him leaving,” Chadwick explained.

Pogba’s red card against Liverpool came in the 60th minute, a full 10 minutes after Mohamed Salah scored his hat-trick and Arsenal’s fifth goal overall.

Manchester United’s frustrations had reached boiling point in that game, and their poor decision-making, along with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lack of firm strategies, had Manchester United fans booing their own squad.

According to reports, Juventus has abandoned their chase of Pogba owing to financial issues, and the Red Devils should instead expect bids from PSG and Real Madrid, according to a Juventus official.

With all of the uncertainty surrounding them, the sand in the hourglass is running out for both sides to fix their situation.

Pogba was a very different player in his second tenure with Manchester United from the one who had come up through the academy system.

His quick passes were surgical enough to cut through the opposing defense, and the 28-year-old became a reliable force to be reckoned with in the midfield.

Pogba was expected to play a key role in Manchester United’s bid for the English Premier League title this season, but it appears that Bruno Fernandes has usurped his place as the primary playmaker.

With Pogba doing nothing except sitting on the bench and waiting for the end to arrive, Manchester United may decide to make a Pogba trade in the January window rather than risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.