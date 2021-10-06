Former Manchester United owner defends Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been chastised for benching Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Everton, but another manager has defended him.

In an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan spoke out in support of Solskjaer’s decision.

Jordan stated, “I don’t argue with the [concept]of always playing your greatest player.”

“However, unless Cristiano Ronaldo plays every second of every minute of every single game, [Manchester] United will look at the circumstances and think, ‘Should have played [Cristiano] Ronaldo.’”

When his squad was unable to win against a strong Everton side this past weekend, the Portuguese superstar was visibly unhappy, storming off down the tunnel after the final whistle.

Manchester United had a fantastic chance to win the game after Anthony Martial’s screamer reached the back of the net in the 43rd minute for a 1-0 lead. Ronaldo has right to feel this way.

Everton, on the other hand, surged back 11 minutes later, with Andros Townsend scoring a 1-1 draw through goalkeeper David de Gea.

Jordan emphasized that Manchester United’s lack of talent should have been enough to keep Everton at bay, and that the fault cannot always be laid at the feet of Solskjaer and Ronaldo.

“They had enough on the field to win the game, and it shouldn’t be all about [Cristiano] Ronaldo. The game itself was there to be won, and there was enough skill on the field to do so,” the 53-year-old explained.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Ronaldo or not; he’s 36 years old. While he has the ability to play at a high level and score a lot of goals, there are times when he needs to be rotated and rested.”

For this encounter, Solskjaer chose to start Edinson Cavani, which was a shocking move for the Uruguayan star, who had previously found himself on the bench following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho during the summer transfer window.

At the 54th minute, he was replaced by Ronaldo.

After this weekend’s international break, the English Premier League will restart, giving Manchester United plenty of time to prepare for their match against Leicester City on October 16.