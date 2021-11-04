Former Manchester United midfielder chastises the club for passing on Antonio Conte.

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker believes the club made a big mistake by not hiring Antonio Conte.

The pundit argued in his EuroSport column that bringing him to Old Trafford would be a true indicator of their desire to compete in all remaining competitions.

“The Italian [Antonio Conte] has the best CV out there right now, and you can see that [Tottenham Hotspurs] have discovered a winner if you look at what he’s achieved at every team he’s led,” Parker wrote.

He acknowledged Conte’s reputation as a tough coach, particularly in training, but admitted that it is necessary for developing a winning mentality.

After an ugly 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool, the 52-year-old Italian was among the big-name managers linked with taking over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job at Manchester United.

The club’s administration, on the other hand, chose to keep the failing Norwegian and give him one final chance to prove himself.

After a strong win over Tottenham this past weekend and a razor-thin victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League group stages, he has escaped sacking.

After being down a goal, Cristiano Ronaldo came to Solskjaer’s rescue once more, scoring following a fantastic back-tap from fellow Portuguese Bruno Fernandes to equalize the game towards the conclusion of the first half.

The 36-year-Champions old’s League heroics did not end there, as the Red Devils found themselves down another goal, only for Mason Greenwood to retrieve the loose ball and tip it to him for a volley, rescuing a draw in the dying minutes.

Parker remarked that, as spectacular as Ronaldo’s moments have been thus far in his second stay with the Red Devils, they cannot continue to rely on him, particularly when they face Manchester City on Saturday, November 6.

Solskjaer has a fairly good record against their perennial rivals, with four wins, a tie, and four loses in nine meetings, but they will need to be at their best across the board.

Ronaldo and Fernandes will both play a key role for Manchester United, but the defense must step up when it was revealed that Raphael Varane will be out for an extended period of time owing to a hamstring injury.

It's possible that Harry Maguire's poor performance against Atalanta was due to the pressures of captaincy. However, Solskjaer and the rest of the team must assist him in getting there.