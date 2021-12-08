Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez sobs on the bench after suffering an injury while playing for Atletico Madrid.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez had a night of mixed feelings.

Unlike the Reds, Atletico Madrid’s Champions League qualification was in jeopardy going into the last round of group games.

The La Liga winners needed to beat Porto and hope that Milan failed to defeat Jurgen Klopp’s team at the San Siro.

Suarez’s night, though, got off to a shaky start when he was substituted off after 13 minutes due to a muscle ailment, and his disappointment was seen on video.

The 34-year-old was noticeably angry while watching the game from the sidelines, unable to assist his club as their Champions League berth was on the line.

In a tense second half, the referee issued three red cards in eight minutes, leaving Porto with nine men on the field and Spain with a man advantage.

Ultimately, Suarez’s absence had little impact on Atletico, who won 3-1 at the Estadio do Dragao under Diego Simeone.

Before the hour mark, Antoine Griezmann scored the game’s first goal, before Angel Correa and Rodrigo de Paul helped put the game out of reach in the final minutes.

The win over Milan assisted Liverpool’s former striker, with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi’s goals securing Atleti’s place in the last 16.

Suarez had sent a message to former Reds teammate Maxi Rodriguez the day before, after the Argentinian had played his final game.

“Dear friend, yesterday was a very memorable day not only for you but for all the people who love football,” Suarez wrote on Twitter. The duo were teammates at Anfield for 18 months.

“You will retire professionally in a BIG way, not only as a player, but as a GREAT HUMAN BEING.” I’d like to congratulate you on your OUTSTANDING track record.”