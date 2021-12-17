Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been left ‘fuming and saddened’ after another Perth Glory defeat.

As he prepares to spend two weeks in enforced seclusion, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will have to wait longer to make his debut start for Perth Glory in the Australian A-League.

After an unknown Perth player tested positive for COVID-19, the entire squad was ordered to stay in a hotel for a fortnight.

As a result, the team’s next two matches have been postponed, and their next encounter will be against Sydney FC on January 2.

This news could not have come at a worse time for Sturridge, who was on the verge of making his first complete start for the club after working hard to improve his fitness since joining in October.

When he originally landed in Australia, the 32-year-old forward was forced to spend two weeks in quarantine, and he now risks a second stint behind bars, this time over the Christmas holidays.

“I’m back in quarantine for another 14 days.” We’ve had a positive case in camp, which means the entire team will be quarantined for 14 days and the next two games will be canceled,” Sturridge wrote on Instagram.

“Obviously, we’re all furious and devastated about it, and we want to keep playing football without losing fitness.” I was ecstatic because I was going to play after all of my hard work in training to prepare, and now I won’t be able to do so this weekend.

“What is going on right now is obviously not sustainable, and we just need to find a solution so that we can play football again and stay healthy and strong – psychologically and physically.” To make matters worse, we’ll be quarantined for the holidays, so it’ll be chaos.

“Unfortunately, we’re in this situation, and I’m hoping that things will quickly improve so that we can continue playing football and doing what we love.”

Tony Sage, the owner of Perth, said he doesn’t know how the first-team player got the virus, but that a club inquiry is ongoing.

Sage told Perth radio station 6PR, “We were in Adelaide for a period of time.” “We were able to keep the players separated in the hotel.” “The summary comes to an end.”