Former Liverpool players Stephen Warnock and Nigel Spackman have issued an apology for comments made on LFCTV.

Former Liverpool players Stephen Warnock and Nigel Spackman have apologized for comments made on LFCTV before of their former club’s match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The game was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., but it was delayed by 30 minutes due to teething problems with the club’s new ticketing system.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed long lines outside the stadium up until 4 p.m., with plenty of empty seats inside.

This campaign, Liverpool has implemented Near Field Communication for stadium admittance, with an electronic pass downloaded to a mobile phone’s digital wallet and scanned for entry.

And, during the 1-1 tie, Liverpool released a statement confirming the reasons for the delayed start and apologizing to fans for any disruption caused.

Spackman and Warnock were discussing the situation on LFCTV’s pre-match build-up broadcast.

“I believe what was always going to be the difficulty is bringing people back into the ground safely,” said former Reds defender Stephen Warnock. Assuring that everything is done correctly.

“Obviously, it’s been a bit of a problem. Perhaps fans will arrive a little late and expect everything to be usual.

“We don’t know the issues, but it just shows that this is a game that everyone wants to attend and be a part of,” Spackman said before adding, “We were sat upstairs weren’t we saying: ‘It doesn’t look that full yet.” LFCTV presenter Becky Davies then responded to Spackman, saying, “We were thinking: ‘What’s going on?’”

‘” Spackman answered, “And you said they all come out of the pub and get on the pop,” to which Davies promptly responded, “I did not say that.”

“You did say that,” Spackman added, prompting Davis to respond, “Just to clarify that is a lie.” The former Reds midfielder then concluded, “I’m simply joking, that is me saying that.”

“But I just think everyone wants to be here for the game, and they definitely did the right thing by delaying the kickoff. Allow everyone in because everyone has been waiting for this and is waiting as patiently as we are.”Summary concludes.”