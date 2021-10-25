Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the second favorite to become Manchester United’s next manager.

Brendan Rodgers is currently the second favorite to succeed Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager, according to the bookmakers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United’s current manager, has been criticized on social media in the previous 24 hours after his team was humiliated by arch rivals Liverpool, losing 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Nobody anticipated the Red Devils to lose that badly, since Liverpool were able to stay in second gear throughout the match, as some United fans predicted.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won emphatically thanks to a hat-trick from Mo Salah, as well as goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, while boos could be heard across Old Trafford, with commentators, analysts, former players, and fans all suddenly turning against Solskjaer.

If Solskjaer wants to keep his job, he must respond fast and move back up the table, or United may be forced to split ways with him.

Zinedane Zidane and Antonio Conte, both now out of management, appear to be the two names that have surfaced the most in reference to becoming United manager.

But who do the bookies think will be in the mix?

Here are the teams that Grosvenor Sport considers to be their favorites…

Zinedine Zidane (Zinedine Zidane) is a French football 3/1 Zidane, regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, has played a key role in both of Real Madrid’s managerial stints. He’s a manager with championship experience, having won two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies. After coaching Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at Real Madrid, Zidane has developed a friendship with them.

Brendan Rodgers is the manager of the Liverpool Football Club. 7/2 Brendan Rodgers, would he quit Leicester City to take over as manager of Manchester United? That is an a reasonable issue to ask at this point, given how far the club has fallen in recent years. After being fired from Liverpool in 2015, Rodgers made the correct decision to join Celtic before joining Leicester, where he has made an impression as manager.

Conte Antonio 5/1 Antonio Conte is one of United’s most popular managers, and. “The summary has come to an end.”