Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has been named as Manchester United’s ‘favourite choice’ to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, which is also reporting tonight that United is planning to fire Solskjaer.

Following United’s humbling defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon, it is alleged that the club’s executives have decided to act now.

United insiders are reportedly impressed by Erik Ten Hag and Luis Enrique, according to the MEN, although Rodgers has been selected as the most suitable replacement to Solskjaer.

The current Leicester City manager has received a lot of praise for his performance at the King Power Stadium, where he led the team to two fifth-place finishes and the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Rodgers’ contract with Leicester runs until June 2023, and United would have to agree on a sum with the Foxes to release the former Liverpool manager.

Rodgers had previously been mentioned as a possible replacement to Solskjaer, but at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, he ridiculed the talk.

“First and foremost, asking the subject when the club has a management in place is quite insulting,” he stated.

“Secondly, because it isn’t real, I can’t comment on it.” I’m honored to be a part of the Leicester City team. The only thing on my mind right now is Chelsea and how I’m going to prepare for her.

“It’s irritating for my fans and my players, but from a personal standpoint, it’s something that exists in today’s game but that I have no interest in.”