Former Liverpool defender urges FSG to approve a record-breaking double transfer.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes Jurgen Klopp can still strengthen his team before the transfer season ends, and has urged the club to make a stunning double swoop.

The Reds have only completed one summer transfer so far, with Ibrahima Konate joining from RB Leipzig for £36 million, but Johnson believes a new attacking midfielder should be next on the agenda.

“What Liverpool needs in midfield to compete for the league is someone who can assist the front three in tight games,” Johnson remarked.

“I believe they rely significantly on the front three. They’ve had essentially the same front three for a few years, though they did bring in Jota last year, who has performed admirably thus far.

“However, to be honest, they could use a little more help up top.”

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is satisfied with his current roster, and has previously stated that any fresh additions would only be made if more players were to leave the club.

Insigne, who just won Euro 2020 with Italy, has been identified by Johnson as someone who may help Liverpool sustain their title challenge.

Aside from a few early loan spells, the 30-year-old has spent his entire career with Napoli, scoring 150 goals and assisting in 305 Serie A games.

‘I’d like to see Lorenzo Insigne join the team,’ Johnson told SBK Sportsbook.

“At Euro 2020, he really impressed me. He might be the type of flair player they need as a number 10 to get the door open.

“[Liverpool] will not buy players just on the basis of their performances. They’ve got their eyes on a few folks, I’m sure.

“They need to bring in some players. I believe they will make two or three more signings.”

Johnson, who is eager for Liverpool to go on a significant recruitment drive, also had an opinion on whether or not the club should sign Erling Haaland.

After being linked with a transfer to Anfield throughout the summer, the former England defender feels the Reds should sign the 21-year-old striker if the opportunity arises.

“Every club in the world is looking for a striker who can score 20 goals per season. They.” “The summary comes to an end.”