Former Liverpool defender makes a ‘desperate’ plea for Harry Kane’s transfer to Man City.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes Harry Kane will join Manchester City this summer, describing the striker as “just what they need.”

Kane was absent from Tottenham’s season-opening match against Manchester City, with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo blaming a lack of pre-season preparation as the reason for his absence.

The England captain is said to have been added to the club’s 25-man roster ahead of their Europa League match against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

Santo portrayed himself as “any other manager” waiting for the transfer window to close after Spurs’ improbable 1-0 triumph on Sunday, but Warnock disagreed.

On BBC 5Live, he stated, “No, you’re not.”

“Because Harry Kane isn’t in every other manager’s team. Not every player has informed the club of their want to quit and that they have reached a gentleman’s agreement with the owner.”

Manchester City have been on the lookout for a striker since Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona this summer.

After failing to score in their last three competitive games, Warnock compared Kane’s ability to take up goalscoring positions to Chelsea’s recent record signing Romelu Lukaku.

“They’re anxious for someone to be the man who taps in all of their spectacular plays on the field,” he said.

“Harry Kane has a talent for doing it as well; he’s amazing at it.

“It’s something Manchester City requires. [He can create] the type of moment that Aguero used to be able to create from nothing – but [Gabriel] Jesus lacks that quality.”

Spurs’ top scorer originally expressed his intention to leave the club in a May interview with Gary Neville, but despite months of speculation linking him to Manchester United, no agreement has been reached.

Former England left-back Warnock, on the other hand, believes Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be unaffected by the long-running transfer drama.

“I just think Daniel Levy is the type of man who will drag this out to the the end just to make sure he collects every dime he can.”

