Former Liverpool defender describes Manchester United signee as a potential “superstar.”

Jadon Sancho, Manchester United’s summer transferee, is gaining popularity by the day.

Sancho has appeared in the Red Devils’ last two games, but he is yet to score a goal as he adjusts to the new sights and sounds of Old Trafford.

Manchester United has long coveted the England international team star, and having him join the squad this season looks like a dream come true.

His presence at the club signaled that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was finally ready to go all-in for an English Premier League crown, something the club had not achieved since the 2012-13 season.

Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender who is now a TV analyst, offered Sancho a boost early in his Manchester United career while speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night.

“I truly believe he has the potential to be a superstar,” Carragher remarked.

“You may see his statistics in German football. Gary [Neville] has indicated that they need this guy on the right side, but looking at his stats, I believe he is just as excellent on the left.”

Last season, the 21-year-old played in 26 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund, scoring eight goals and assisting on 11 other goals.

If you add up Sancho’s appearances and goals throughout all competitions, he has 38 appearances and 16 goals.

Sancho’s association with the Bundesliga giants dates back to 2017, when he transferred from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund and was instantly placed into the first team.

For the 2020-21 season, he would form a successful partnership with another Manchester United transfer target Erling Haaland.

The Sancho impact has yet to fully itself at Old Trafford, but Manchester United supporters are eagerly anticipating his arrival.

Despite being linked with other clubs this transfer window, Paul Pogba appears to be sticking with Manchester United.

He is expected to play a key role in the team’s quest for the league title.

The Red Devils have been close to winning a trophy in each of the last four seasons, but as Sancho becomes more comfortable with his squad, this could be the season when they win the league title for the first time.