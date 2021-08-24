Former Lakers player recalls Kobe’s attempt to make “history” with a single shot.

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant continues to inspire him by showing him how to win.

Bryant was known for his cold-blooded game-winning shots in addition to being one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

During his peak, the late Lakers icon was so good at closing out games that it was a foregone conclusion that the ball would be in his hands in the final seconds.

Caron Butler, on the other hand, will never forget one game in particular.

Butler clearly described the moment Bryant called off then-Lakers coach Rudy Tomjanovich’s play and instructed his teammates to just give him the ball in a recent episode of “The Long Shot Podcast.”

Butler said, “We were in the huddle, the game was tied, and there was only like three seconds, four seconds on the shot clock.” “Rudy T [ Tomjanovich] is like scribbling all kinds of nonsense on the board and then swiping it away. ‘F— that, just give me the ball right here,’ Kobe responded.

He went on to say, “Whoever wants to take the ball out will be part of history.” “I want to be a part of history,” Lamar [Odom] said. When I looked at Kobe, he just winked at me as if to say, ‘Yo, whomever wants to be a part of history, toss the ball, this s— is done.’

Luke Walton, not Lamar Odom, was the one who inbounded the ball. Bryant surprised everyone by hitting a deep two-pointer to put the Lakers up by one.

Some dubbed Bryant a “ball hog” because he was always eager to take shots, especially game-winning ones.

To his defense, the “Black Mamba” said that the reason he rarely handed the ball was that he was deserving of putting matters into his own hands because he was the team’s hardest worker.

In June, legendary Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy claimed on “All The Smoke” that “some of my colleagues don’t comprehend the job.” “I see fellas enter into practice 10 minutes before practice and leave shortly after,” he explained. ‘Why the f— am I going to pass the basketball to them?’

“‘I don’t admire their work ethic.”

I’m in here every day, working my tail off to improve my art, and these guys don’t want to work on theirs. I don’t have faith in them. So I’m not going to pass the basketball to them.’