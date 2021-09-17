Former Inter Milan manager Achraf Hakimi makes stunning claim about PSG’s Achraf Hakimi.

Antonio Conte, the former Inter Milan manager, believes Achraf Hakimi will return to Real Madrid at some point in his career.

Conte discussed Hakimi and his experience coaching the right-back with Sky Sport Italia.

Conte stated, “Psychologically, Hakimi suffered a little bit from last year’s games,” referring to Inter Milan’s two Champions League matches versus Real Madrid last season.

“I vividly recall those two games. He worked very hard after that, and I observed a young guy who wanted to learn how to [improve].”

“His ambition is to return to Real Madrid as a significant player.”

In the same interview, Conte said that Hakimi had to be benched for a few games in order for him to comprehend his mistakes, which Hakimi accepted wholeheartedly.

Inter Milan decided to sign Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands after losing Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain following a strong showing at the 2020 European Football Championship.

Conte, who is 52 years old, feels Dumfries will be a more than adequate alternative for Inter Milan.

“They’ve signed a fantastic talent to take Hakimi’s place. He may be a terrific replacement for him if he can earn his way into the team,” he said.

Hakimi was a key member of Conte’s Inter Milan squad that won the Serie A title last season, but he left Italy this summer to join Paris Saint-Germain for a cost of €60 million ($71 million).

PSG became one of the hottest transfer destinations this summer after signing major names like Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, who both chose to leave their respective clubs due to personal reasons.

The French team has been picked as the favorite to win Ligue 1 this season and is anticipated to compete for the UEFA Champions League crown as well.

Apart from Ramos, Real Madrid has also lost Raphael Varane, who was sold to Manchester United.

However, in order to stay competitive, Los Blancos were able to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, who scored a goal immediately after coming off the bench in a 5-2 La Liga victory over Celta Vigo.