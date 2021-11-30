Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson says he ‘doesn’t want to fight me.’

Fans will be excited to witness a former heavyweight boxing champion take on Mike Tyson, according to a former heavyweight boxing champion.

Since 2016, Shannon Briggs has not entered the ring. He has, however, been one of the boxing legends who has actively challenged Tyson to a fight.

Briggs previously told Fanatics View that a bout with Tyson is unlikely at this time because “Iron Mike” is more interested in big-money fights like one with Logan Paul.

“Man, Mike Tyson doesn’t want to fight me because he has more important things to accomplish.” He’s making money, hopefully fighting Logan Paul, and generating enough money to live comfortably for the rest of his life. “And it is the most crucial element,” he added.

“Fighting me is probably not in the cards for him,” says the narrator.

Despite this, Briggs still wants a piece of Tyson and has proposed that their ring showdown take place in the state-of-the-art Barclays Center.

“Despite the fact that I believe it would be a fantastic fight for Brownsville, Brooklyn.” Can you image Brooklyn like this? He stated, “At the Barclays Center.”

Briggs wasn’t the only person to make wild claims about fighting Tyson.

Last year, the former WBO heavyweight champion said that he was working on a comeback and that a fight with Tyson was already in the works.

What’s more disturbing is Briggs’ description of the match as a “tag team” match in a “steel cage.”

“I’ve been attempting to put that deal together by talking to folks all across the world.” Last year, Briggs stated of a hypothetical battle with Tyson, “I’m not only a boxer, but also an entrepreneur and a businessman.” ” It’ll go round and round. It’s a tag team situation. And I believe it should be done in a steel cage. “A steel cage fight.” “I’m going to slice them all!” I put [Evander] Holyfield in an exhibition and slice him up. What’s his name? I’ll chop. Klitschko, [Wladimir]. David ‘Feathers’ [Haye] will undoubtedly be chopped. I’ll turn him into a chicken pita.” As of now, Tyson has announced that he will return in February, and a fight with YouTuber-turned-pro fighter Logan Paul is strongly rumored.

Nothing is official yet, but the fight has certainly generated a lot of interest.

Briggs, on the other hand, has been contemplating a comeback but has yet to find a match.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, reportedly had a heated exchange with him.