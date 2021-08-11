Former Everton superstar discusses academy secrets, heartbreaking release, and Paul Gascoigne surprises.

“We were all shaking the big Champions League ball [center circle banner].” It’s a lot heavier than it appears!”

Connell Rawlinson, a defender for Notts County, recalls one of his favorite experiences from his time as an Everton academy player.

He continues, “Every player at the Under-13 level would have a season as a ball boy.” “It was my year when Everton qualified for the Champions League and we hosted Villarreal at Goodison Park.

“That night was incredible. I recall the screeching being so loud that it was deafening. I try to attend as many games as possible, and I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

The centre-back is 29 years old, although he was a Blues fan from the age of ten to sixteen. In 2005, he recalls being on the pitch with Everton as they were on the verge of qualifying for Europe’s top championship.

Rawlinson lived his ambition as a youth, playing with Jack Rodwell and Jose Baxter, who announced his retirement from the game before the age of 30 on Sunday.

When he came on against Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the 2008-09 season at the age of 16 years and 191 days, the gifted frontman broke James Vaughan’s record as Everton’s youngest ever senior player.

Baxter, like Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley before him, have exceptional technical talent, therefore Rawlinson was not surprised to see him get into the first team.

He compares them to “the type of players you’d compare him to, technically very gifted.” “The ball would bounce around, and he’d hit a half-volley from 40 yards and drop it on a ten-pence piece!”

“Jose did a fantastic job. He had an excellent comprehension of the game and could see both on and off the ball. It was a gift from God, but he worked hard to perfect his art and was entertaining to see at times.”

The fact that his team-mate was given a shot by manager David Moyes at such an early age was a major encouragement for Rawlinson and the other youngsters hoping to break into the first team.

“When I was at Everton, we had a close-knit community – all the parents would come away on the weekends.”

