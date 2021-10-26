Former Everton striker Walter Smith receives tributes as he sends an emotional message.

Former Everton manager Walter Smith has died at the age of 73, and the football world is paying respect to him.

Rangers, where he spent the majority of his coaching and managing career, confirmed the news.

Smith led the Blues for four years, from 1998 to 2002, before moving on to Manchester United as an assistant manager.

Smith led Rangers to 21 major trophies during his time there, including 10 Scottish Premiership titles, and later served as the club’s chairman.

Many football fans paid tribute to Smith after the news was confirmed by the Rangers.

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell was one of them, having been signed by Smith during his spell at Goodison Park.

“R.I.P. Walter Smith,” Campbell said on Twitter, “you were such a terrific man and I can’t thank you enough for bringing me to @Everton a true football great.”

Sir Kenny Dalglish expressed his condolences for the passing of a “true footballing friend.”

He stated, ” “Marina and I send our heartfelt condolences to Walter’s wife Ethel and his sons. Despite the fact that we were on opposite sides on the field, he was a true football friend off it. He was well-liked by all and one of the few people who could see past rivalries. We have lost a very terrific man today. RIP.” Shay Given, a former Newcastle United goalkeeper and current Derby County coach, paid tribute to Smith as well.

On Twitter, Given tweeted, “Sad news regarding Walter Smith’s passing.” “Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, a terrific football player.” Andy Robertson, a Liverpool defender and Scotland captain, described Smith as a “guy of wisdom, dignity, and honesty.”

He stated, ” “Today, our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies are with Walter Smith’s family and friends. It’s heartbreaking to see another legend of Scottish football pass away. A wise, dignified, and honorable man whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace, he was a great man.” “Terribly sad news about Walter Smith,” Gary Neville tweeted. Former Rangers manager and current Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton paid tribute to Smith as well.

On Twitter, Warburton commented, “Devastating news to hear of the sad demise of Walter Smith.”

"A man who was always willing to lend a helping hand and provide support.