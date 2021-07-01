Former Everton manager Marco Silva is being considered for Fulham’s managerial job.

According to the PA news agency, Marco Silva is a serious contender for the vacant manager’s position at Fulham.

Despite having two years left on his contract at Craven Cottage, Scott Parker was appointed Bournemouth manager on Monday after quitting Fulham by mutual consent.

Fulham were demoted from the Premier League previous season after finishing 18th, 11 points behind safety and with only five wins.

When Parker was in temporary leadership of Fulham following their relegation in 2019, he took them back to the Premier League at the first try.

Silva has coached Watford, Everton, and Hull City, but has been unemployed since the Toffees fired him in December 2019.

Silva led Everton to an eighth-place Premier League finish in his debut season at Goodison Park, but was fired after a 5-2 loss to local rivals Liverpool.

Silva’s first position in England was as manager of Hull City, which he took over in January 2017, although he quit after the team was demoted to the Sky Bet Championship.

Stuart Gray, who was a senior head coach of the Fulham first team under Slavisa Jokanovic before returning in early 2019 to assist Parker, has been training at Motspur Park ahead of the squad’s first day of pre-season on Monday.