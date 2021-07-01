Former Everton manager Marco Silva has been appointed as Fulham’s new head coach.

The selection of Marco Silva as Fulham’s next head coach has been confirmed.

Former Hull, Watford, and Everton manager Silva, 43, has agreed to a three-year deal to take over from Scott Parker, who departed Craven Cottage on Monday to take over at Bournemouth.

“The club is happy to announce the appointment of Marco Silva as our new head coach,” Fulham wrote on their official website.

“Silva has signed a three-year contract with Fulham, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“He will be aided by Luis Boa Morte, a club legend who made 250 appearances in a six-and-a-half-year tenure with the club.”

Fulham was demoted from the Premier League last season after only one season back in the top flight, and Silva has been unemployed since Everton fired him in December 2019.

“I’m incredibly thrilled and proud to be chosen head coach of such a historic football club,” Silva said on Fulham’s official website.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to Fulham Football Club’s owner, Mr. (Shahid) Khan, Tony Khan, and the entire football structure for their faith in us.

“I’m excited to get started, and my message to our supporters ahead of this major challenge is that we will all be working really hard together to be successful so that they may be proud at the end of the season.”

When Fulham owner and chairman Shahid Khan saw Silva last week in Portugal, he claimed he was “inspired.”

“Marco’s corpus of work in football was clear, but listening to him lay down in depth his experiences at each of his stops as a head coach was absolutely impressive,” Khan told Fulham’s official website.

“Marco also came prepared, with a thorough understanding of our players and suggestions for how we can improve this season. I was impressed by his enthusiasm and optimism, and I am certain that Marco Silva is the best candidate to lead Fulham Football Club as our new manager.”

In January 2017, Silva started his first employment in England with Hull. When the Portuguese were appointed, the Tigers were at the bottom of the table. (This is a brief piece.)