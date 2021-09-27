Former England international criticizes Manchester United’s key defender.

Michael Gray, a former England left-back, had some harsh words for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In a recent interview on talkSPORT, Gray slammed the 23-year-old, claiming that he would not be offered a place in League Two, the English Football League’s fourth and lowest league.

“In a one-on-one situation, Wan-Bissaka is the best defender in the Premier League, but his distribution with the ball, with the ball at his feet, he wouldn’t get a game in League Two,” Gray added.

“Whenever I watch him play, he never appears to be at ease with the ball in his hands. I don’t have much faith in myself, and I don’t think he does either.”

Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a favorite target for Manchester United’s defensive troubles this season, as his performances have resulted in some disastrous losses.

Last September 15, the right-back committed a key error in their UEFA Champions League group encounter against Young Boys.

Wan-Bissaka made a nasty challenge that earned him a straight red card, leaving Manchester United to play with ten men on the pitch, resulting in a shocking 2-1 defeat away from home.

Charlie Austin of Queens Park Rangers took aim at Wan-defensive Bissaka’s blunders, urging the English Premier League giants to acquire a replacement during the summer transfer season.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka does not meet the [necessary]standard of excellence. We played them the other day, and while I understand it was only a pre-season game, they must go all out for Kieran Trippier,” Austin added.

Austin was the receiver of a cross from Wan-side Bissaka’s in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United, which led to one of their four goals.

“Their main issue is that they lack a right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is incapable of defending!”

Manchester United attempted to sign Trippier, but the asking price set by Atletico Madrid was simply too much for them to meet.

Fans have also chastised Wan-Bissaka for allowing opposing players to sneak by him and for failing to make intelligent plays in general.

The Young Boys incident shows how far Wan-Bissaka still has to go if he wants to assist his team win the Premier League this season.

Wan-Bissaka may lose some first-team opportunities to Diogo Dalot if he does not show indications of improvement in the following matches.