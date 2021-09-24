Former England forward criticizes Manchester United’s $55 million man, calling him “horrible to watch.”

Following Manchester United’s League Cup exit on Wednesday, former England forward Dion Dublin lambasted Anthony Martial, stating the Frenchman “doesn’t do anything” and is “awful to watch.”

Since scoring a brace in Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Southampton in February, Martial has not touched the back of the goal. He then missed the last months of the previous season due to a knee ligament problem. However, Martial was given a rare start in the League Cup third-round match against West Ham, but the former Monaco attacker failed to deliver once again.

“We need to see more from Anthony Martial; we’ve said it before, but he’s not doing anything to help his cause. I’d like to see him sweating and putting the ball in the net. Dublin, who played for Manchester United between 1992 and 1994, was quoted by soccer website TEAMtalk in an interview on BBC as stating, “He hasn’t done enough since being at United, you see sparks and think it’s the start, but he doesn’t do anything.”

Manchester United lost 1-0 to West Ham in the third round on Wednesday, thanks to a ninth-minute strike from Hammers forward Manuel Lanzini. Martial, who has gone 14 games without scoring, is once again under a barrage of criticism.

“His body language is deplorable to observe; he doesn’t want to run about and work hard to become Manchester United’s No. 9 player. In the same interview, former England soccer star Dublin stated, “There were too many moments of the game when Manchester United did not do enough, the final third was terrible.”

In the summer of 2015, Martial transferred from Monaco to Old Trafford for $49 million. However, his aggregate of 78 goals in 264 competitive matches is underwhelming.

Martial’s finest season in the red shirt came in 2019-20, when he scored 23 goals and added 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions. In 36 competitive appearances in the 2020-21 season, he only managed to score seven goals and nine assists.

The emergence of Cristiano Ronaldo and the rapid ascension of Mason Greenwood has exacerbated Martial's problems at Old Trafford. It was previously reported that Manchester United had given Martial's advisors permission to explore for a new club for their client. The Red Devils value Martial at $55 million and are willing to part ways with him.