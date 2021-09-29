Former champion Christian Lee should face Eddie Alvarez next, according to MMA news.

Christian Lee lost his lightweight title to Ok Rae Yoon of South Korea after a five-round battle at ONE: Revolution on Friday, September 24.

Ok was declared the winner by unanimous decision, and the former champion slammed the judges, feeling that he should have won the fight instead, and demanded a rematch right once.

His words sparked outrage in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, as he demonstrated an attitude unfit for a champion of his stature.

Lee will have to bounce back from his unanimous decision defeat. The former lightweight champion would then make sense to fight an experienced veteran like Eddie Alvarez.

The “Underground King” has been requesting a bout with Lee, but the then-lightweight champion has consistently snubbed the idea.

After only one win, Lee stated in June that Alvarez had yet to build a name for himself in the promotion.

“He hasn’t won inside the promotion except for his win over Eduard Folayang,” Lee stated.

“As much as fans want that battle to happen, it won’t happen anytime soon because Eddie hasn’t proven he’s earned his way to the top.”

Then, just a few days before the ONE: Revolution event on Friday, Lee repeated his position on a prospective bout with Alvarez.

Lee added, “I’ve heard Eddie has been itching to fight me for a long time.” “He continues urging a fight, and I’m all for it. I’d gladly accept the challenge, but he hasn’t been able to piece together enough victories to earn a title shot.”

However, losing the title to Ok casts a different light on the situation.

ONE Championship has a spectacular battle on its hands between a legend of the sport and one of its top talents, despite the fact that no title is on the line.

It’s a battle that MMA fans have been clamoring for, and the organization has to make it happen as quickly as possible.