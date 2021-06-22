Former Bolton striker Zach Clough has signed a two-year agreement with Carlisle.

After scoring one goal in 13 Sky Bet League One appearances last season, the 26-year-old will join the Cumbrians when his short-term Wigan deal expires on June 30.

“I’m pretty pleased with this one,” Carlisle manager Chris Beech said on the club’s official website. We’ve spent the last few days working hard behind the scenes with Zach, talking about what we want to achieve as a football club and what we want him to do as a player.

“I’ve worked with him before, so I’m familiar with his abilities, and he’s familiar with mine. He’s undeniably a player who makes you sit up and pay notice when he’s on his game.

“He has placed as much faith in me as I have in him. He’s a wonderful young man who comes to us with a fantastic pedigree.”