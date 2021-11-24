Former Blackhawks player agrees to mediation with team after accusing coach of sexual assault.

Kyle Beach, a former Chicago Blackhawks player who sued the team in 2010 after accusing video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual assault, has accepted to mediation to try to settle the matter.

In 2010, Beach said that the team mostly ignored his charges against Aldrich. According to the Associated Press, an independent inquiry commissioned by the team found that they “badly mismanaged Beach’s complaints.”

The Blackhawks had been pushing for mediation for weeks, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, but Beach’s attorney, Susan Loggans, had initially rejected it. Beach’s cash demand was too high, according to the Blackhawks’ counsel, when the two sides sought to reach an agreement earlier this month. Loggans told a local Chicago news site that a lawyer-to-lawyer dialogue would not be enough to address the issue, and that she was “disgusted” by the Blackhawks’ lawyers’ lack of “fair play.” According to Loggans, the judge in the complaint denied her motion to take the matter to the discovery phase, when each side would have to gather evidence, leaving her with limited options. On December 15, the non-binding mediation will commence. Beach expects the team to pay him more than $50,000.

In a joint statement, Loggans and the Blackhawks’ lawyers said they will engage with a mutually agreed-upon third-party mediator to try to settle the dispute without going to court.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Top officials in Chicago lost their jobs as a result of the case, and the consequences spread to other teams, including Florida, where experienced coach Joel Quenneville, the Blackhawks’ coach at the time, resigned. Chicago was penalized $2 million by the NHL.

After the investigation’s results were revealed in early November, Loggans and Blackhawks attorneys met for approximately an hour to discuss a settlement. “Each side had various opinions,” she stated after the discussions. There was no evidence that owner Rocky Wirtz or his son, chairman Danny Wirtz, were aware of the allegations until the case was brought to their attention earlier this year, according to the study. Danny Wirtz said in October that team attorneys have been ordered to seek “a fair outcome consistent with the totality of the circumstances.” A former high school has filed a second complaint against the squad, which includes Loggans. This is a condensed version of the information.