Former Barcelona star Xavi advises Xavi not to replace Koeman as the club’s manager.

Luis Suarez, a former Barcelona player, has urged Xavi Hernandez against replacing Ronald Koeman as the Catalans’ manager.

Barcelona icon Xavi spent 18 years at Camp Nou after graduating from the club’s La Masia development system. Xavi helped his boyhood club win several medals during his stay there, including eight La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles.

Suarez’s first season with Barcelona, the 2014-15 season, was Xavi’s last at the Camp Nou. In 2014-15, a team led by Xavi, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Suarez, and Andres Iniesta won the treble: La Liga, Champions League, and Copa del Rey.

Suarez is said to have had a tense exit from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. Suarez guided Atletico Madrid to their first La Liga victory since the 2013-14 season after a $7 million transfer from Camp Nou to Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is now dealing with severe challenges both on and off the field. They are in the midst of a financial crisis as well as a transition period following the departure of several key players, including Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Suarez believes Xavi should wait a lot longer before taking over as Barcelona’s head coach because Koeman is on the verge of getting fired.

“As a football fan and with what he has accomplished as a player, I don’t believe it is the proper time for him to take charge [of Barcelona]today, tomorrow, or the day after. [Xavi] is intelligent and understands the club’s difficulties. He’ll have to wait his turn. He will have to make decisions with ex-teammates at the club, and it will be difficult,” Suarez told Spanish news source RTVE.

Meanwhile, Suarez, who transferred from Liverpool to Barcelona for $95 million in 2014, said he’ll never forget how he was treated at the Catalan club near the end of his time there. On Koeman’s orders, he was forced to train alone at Camp Nou.

"Karma, fate, that people dislike you," the coach stated. "I haven't forgotten that [Barcelona] sent me to practice on my own last year in pre-season to make me upset, and I was a professional [despite that]." I used to be a professional who would exercise every day without complaining because that is what I had to do, because that is who I am, and fate would take care of the rest.