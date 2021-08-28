Former Arsenal player warns Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold after making odd Trent Alexander-Arnold accusation.

Hector Bellerin, according to former Arsenal defender Lauren, is superior to Trent Alexander-Arnold and should be considered the best full-back in English football.

Bellerin has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, after spending a decade with the club since arriving in 2011.

Despite injury setbacks in recent seasons, the Spaniard has remained a key component of Arsene Wenger’s, Unai Emery’s, and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal plans.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, is widely regarded as the best right-back in the Premier League, thanks to his equally remarkable defensive and creative abilities.

Since the 2016/17 Premier League season, the Reds’ right-back has accumulated 20 more assists than Bellerin, as well as a better record for interceptions, tackles won, and major opportunities created (Alexander-Arnold has 131 appearances to Bellerin’s 127).

Lauren, on the other hand, believes Bellerin is a cut above the rest at right-back and leads the way in this department.

He told Gambling Deals, “I like Bellerin, I think he’s the finest right-back in England when he’s fully fit.”

“In my opinion, Bellerin is terrific going forward, and he’s progressed a lot defensively, but injuries have slowed his development. I’d like to see him at his peak again, because he is the best right-back in English football, in my opinion.

“There are Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, as well as a slew of other available right backs right now, but if I had to pick one, it would be Bellerin.”

In a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s match against Chelsea, the former Premier League winner predicted that Romelu Lukaku would beat Virgil van Dijk in their face-off on the pitch at Anfield.

He stated, “I’m desperate to see it,” ahead of what is set to be an exciting matchup.

“During his time in Italy, Lukaku was a brilliant player who scored a lot of goals. He’s a powerful player who can fill a variety of roles in the opposition’s half. You can use him to get out of the back in a hurry, play long balls when you’re under pressure, and he’s not selfish. He’s been passing to his teammates in the last third and is a superb all-around player.

“With Van Dijk,” the summary concludes.