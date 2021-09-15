Former Afghan Women’s Chief Begs You Not to Boycott Men’s Cricket.

According to the former director of the women’s squad, international cricketers should help Afghanistan’s men’s team rather than punishing them by boycotting matches if the Taliban prevents women from playing.

Tuba Sangar, who fled to Canada immediately after the country fell to the radical Islamist organization, cautioned that sports penalties would harm the game at the grassroots level, particularly for women and girls.

“Boycotting the male team is not a good idea. On Tuesday, Sangar told AFP that they done a lot for Afghanistan and that they “presented Afghanistan to the world in a positive light.”

“There would be no chance for cricket overall if we didn’t have a male team,” said the 28-year-old, who served as the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s director of women’s cricket from 2014 to 2020.

After a top Taliban official went on television to suggest it was “not necessary” for women to play cricket, Australia’s cricket chiefs threatened to cancel the historic maiden Test between the two countries, which was slated to take place in November.

Before being deposed in 2001, the Taliban outlawed most types of entertainment, including several sports, and utilized stadiums as public execution sites.

Women were not allowed to participate in sports at all.

However, the sport has exploded in popularity in recent decades, thanks in large part to cricket-crazed Pakistan on the other side of the border.

This time, hardline Islamists have demonstrated that they don’t mind males playing cricket by organizing a tournament in Kabul shortly after foreign soldiers withdrew.

However, on Tuesday, Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai, Afghanistan’s new director general for sports, refused to say whether women will be allowed to participate in sports, instead deferring the decision to top-level Taliban authorities.

The takeover has cast doubt on Afghanistan’s future participation in Test matches, as nations are required by the International Cricket Council to have an active women’s squad.

The Afghan men’s squad will also compete in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Last Monday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) begged Australia not to punish its men’s team, claiming that it was “powerless to change Afghanistan’s culture and religious environment.”

Later, ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli told SBS Radio Pashto that he believes women will be allowed to play.

Despite a BBC report, he maintained that all 25 members of the women’s squad had elected to remain in Afghanistan. Brief News from Washington Newsday.