Former 49ers quarterback Tim Tebow isn’t expected to follow Tebow’s redemption story with the Jaguars, according to an NFL insider.

Colin Kaepernick is someone who, at best, may be useful as a backup quarterback for any NFL team.

Aside from that, most people believe Kaepernick’s NFL career is finished.

San Francisco 49ers beat reporter Matt Maiocco discussed the potential of the 33-year-old returning to the NFL with Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung on the Sports For All PH program.

“To be honest, no. I don’t believe he has a shot to return to the NFL. It’s a tricky one since the 49ers were planning to move on from him as their quarterback after the 2016 season, and no team ever showed any interest in providing him the kind of contract he wanted,” Maiocco said.

Maiocco also spoke about the former 49ers player’s invitation from the Seattle Seahawks.

Because Russell Wilson was present, the 54-year-old reporter predicted that the Seahawks would not offer him a contract.

“I know the Seahawks brought him up to Seattle and he met with Pete Carroll, the coach up there. But, because they already had Russell Wilson, they weren’t willing to give him anything in the way of a contract,” Maiocco added.

Maiocco responded to Yalung’s query about Kaepernick’s chances of following in the footsteps of Tim Tebow.

To make it with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner switched from quarterback to tight end. He doesn’t think Kaepernick will do the same.

“I don’t believe so. Colin, I believe, is a conceited individual. I don’t think it would even occur to Kaepernick to switch positions and return as a tight end or anywhere else. He stated, “I honestly don’t think that would be the case.”

Even if he pursued a backup quarterback role, Maiocco pointed out that returning to the NFL at 33 would be difficult.

“Colin Kaepernick has reached the moment in his life where his football career is on the decline. He’s 33 years old, and making such a drastic adjustment is really difficult. He’d have a hard time even getting back into the game as a quarterback,” he said.