‘Foreign Agent’ Reporters in Russia Navigate ‘Absurd’ Rules.

Reporter Yelizaveta Mayetnaya signals to her laptop in her Moscow residence, which is showing a message that has become popular among independent Russian journalists.

“This news media/material was produced and/or distributed by a foreign mass media acting as a foreign agent, as well as a Russian legal organization acting as a foreign agent.”

Since authorities labeled her a “foreign agent” earlier this year, the 47-year-old has been required to include the disclaimer in every single one of her social media posts, whether they’re part of her reporting or a photo of her dog digging through autumn leaves.

It’s one of the arduous rules she and scores of other journalists lately saddled with the designation are trying to negotiate in a year when the walls have closed in on independent journalism.

Mayetnaya told AFP that the authorities want “everyone to exhaust themselves doing this so there isn’t any time for anything else.”

She went on to call the label a “form of repression,” suggesting that it would be used more frequently to stifle Kremlin critics.

The word was initially used in Russian legislation in 2012, but only referred to non-governmental organizations before being broadened to media organizations in 2017 and individual journalists last year.

The classification, which is reminiscent of the Soviet-era term “enemy of the people,” is intended to apply to individuals or organisations who receive foreign funds and engage in any type of “political action.”

Fines will be imposed if “foreign agent” organizations do not reveal their funding sources and do not designate their publications with the designation.

Failure to correctly label a news or a social media post can result in a fine of up to 2,500 rubles ($36). A corporation could be fined up to 50,000 rubles for the same offense.

Advertisers have been turned off by the branding, according to editors at news organizations, putting financial strain on the few remaining independent outlets in Russia.

Mayetnaya, a reporter for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFERL), and other journalists on the pariah list claim it also makes it difficult for them to do their jobs.

Mayetnaya told AFP that “many have refused to speak to me because they believe it will end poorly for us.”

The measures, according to the Kremlin, are essential due to rising “intervention” from abroad, with non-governmental organizations and journalists being used by foreign actors to meddle in Russian affairs.

As a result, every Friday evening, all eyes in Russia’s media landscape are fixed to the justice ministry’s website, where new names surface virtually weekly.

