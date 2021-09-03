For Yemen’s besieged children, studying in the streets is a viable option.

At the opening of the school year in Yemen, dozens of children kneel in an outside makeshift classroom, where coronavirus and a terrible war have left them facing a gloomy future.

Seven years into a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and forced millions to flee their homes, the youth of Taez, the poor Arab country’s third city, make do and learn as best they can.

“We study on the bare floor one day, on the rooftop the next, and on the street on other days,” seventh-grader Laith Kamel told AFP.

“We’ve wanted to attend to a genuine school for four years.”

Across the country, children either do not attend lessons or do not have access to basic amenities such as desks, chairs, or facilities.

During the battle between the government and the Huthi rebels, many schools have been destroyed, while others have been converted into refugee camps or military bases.

According to the United Nations, about two million children were out of school even before Covid-19 struck, and the number is expected to climb.

Classes are held in an incomplete facility for individuals enrolled in the Al-Thulaya school in Taez, whose annual tuition is around $1 per pupil.

School administrators claim that the besieged administration, which is at odds with the rebels, is unable to provide adequate facilities. As a result, the meager tuition costs are nearly exclusively spent on rent for the drab, grey structure, which lacks glass in its windows and a working sewage system.

Teachers at the school are well aware that the conditions are unfit for children, noting that there are numerous dropouts and runaways.

According to Abdulghani Mahyoub, the principal of Al-Thulaya, which has roughly 900 students, “there are dropouts because there are no basic utilities like chairs and bathrooms.”

“We live in the open,” says the narrator. The majority of students are studying on the yard.”

Furthermore, according to teacher Asia Ahmed, “children become sick all the time” in packed classes.

Taez, a city of 600,000 people under government control but surrounded by Huthi rebels since 2015, is one of Yemen’s most troublesome cities, with the militants bombing it frequently.

The coronavirus pandemic has made life more difficult for both students and teachers.

In August, government officials announced that a third wave of diseases had hit Yemen’s 30 million people just as the school year began.

Masks and social isolation to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are luxury most Yemenis cannot afford, as the war has pushed millions of people to the verge of hunger.

So far, Yemen has reported nearly