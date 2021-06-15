For winger Dylan Connolly, Northampton wins the race.

Northampton have agreed to a two-year contract with winger Dylan Connolly.

The 26-year-old turned down a new contract with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and will join the Cobblers when his current deal expires on July 1.

Connolly has previously played in England for Ipswich Town, Bradford City, and AFC Wimbledon. “Dylan is a wide player with a lot of pace,” Northampton manager Jon Brady said on the club’s website. “I know he had other options from other clubs, so we are very pleased to welcome Dylan to the club.”