For Tuesday’s Potentially Historic Game, New York Knicks Ticket Prices Quadruple.

The majority of the increase in ticket pricing for the New York Knicks’ home game on Tuesday night has nothing to do with the Knicks. In anticipation of Warriors guard Steph Curry breaking the NBA’s career 3-point record, ticket prices have quadrupled ahead of the game versus the Golden State Warriors.

He only needs seven more to break Ray Allen’s all-time record of 2,973 points. The Warriors, on the other hand, play at Indiana on Monday night, and FanDuel puts his odds versus the Pacers at 6.5. If Curry hits fewer than seven shots, he’ll most likely shatter the record the next night at Madison Square Garden, barring an injury, COVID, or a stretch of poor shooting.

TicketIQ, a secondary market operator, claims that Pacers tickets have nearly tripled in price. The average ticket price for a Pacers home game is $156, while tickets for the Warriors game on Monday are going for $417.

Meanwhile, tickets for Curry and the Warriors are currently averaging $1,334 in New York, where the average ticket price at MSG is $352. This season, no other Knicks home game has a starting price of at least $200.

If Curry fails to make seven 3-pointers between Monday and Tuesday night, he will get another shot on the road against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The average ticket price for Celtics home games is $260, but it has already more than doubled to $568 for Friday’s game.

Tickets for Knicks games are not uncommonly expensive, but Tuesday’s game has playoff-level prices. The cheapest Warriors tickets start at $300, which is slightly less than the national average. The most expensive tickets for the game are for seats in the front row, which cost more than $14,700. Lower level seats for the game start at $453, while court side sections behind the baskets start at $685 and go up to $4,000 along the sidelines.

Curry guided the Warriors to three NBA titles in four years (2015, 17-18, and 2019), as well as runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2019.

Curry and Warriors coach Steve hinted last week that the guard could have broken the record at home by draining 16 3-pointers in a single game. Curry and Kerr later expressed regret for recommending it.

