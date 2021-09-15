For the UN Session, BTS issued diplomatic passports.

BTS, the K-pop sensation, has been issued diplomatic passports in preparation for their new positions as presidential special envoys, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

The pioneering septet has achieved global superstardom, with their single “Dynamite” reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, marking them the first South Korean act to do so.

They’re recognized with bringing in billions for the South Korean economy, and their label HYBE debuted on the stock market last year.

President Moon Jae-in has appointed them as special envoys for future generations and culture in order to capitalize on the soft power they symbolize.

At a Blue House event Tuesday to give them with their red-covered diplomatic passports (normal South Korean passports are green), BTS leader RM remarked, “It is a wonderful pleasure to obtain this status.”

Many foreign leaders Moon meets break the ice by chatting about them, Moon told the members.

They will have diplomatic immunity and will be immune from airport inspections while on official duty.

The quartet will speak at the Sustainable Development Goals Moment on Monday, before of the UN General Assembly, as special envoys, and a performance video will be shown.

In 2018, RM gave an English-language address at the UNGA on self-empowerment titled “Speak Yourself.”

BTS’ new role has been greeted warmly by many, who have noted its impact on the South’s international stature.

“The national image of South Korea has been substantially strengthened because to BTS,” a commentator on Daum, South Korea’s second-largest web page, remarked.

“They’ve accomplished more than hundreds of diplomats put together.”