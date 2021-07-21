For the third time, Australia has won the bid to host the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032.

The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic Games, making Australia only the second country in the world (after the United States) to host the Summer Olympics in three distinct locations.

The inaugural Olympics were held in Melbourne in 1956, followed by the Sydney Olympics in 2000, which are widely regarded as one of the most successful sporting events ever undertaken.

Meanwhile, the United States hosted the games for the first time in 1904 in St. Louis, before moving on to Los Angeles and Atlanta in 1984 and 1996, respectively. In 2028, the Olympics will return to Los Angeles.

Brisbane, Queensland’s capital and the country’s third-largest city, was the only bidder left in the bidding process and was named the “preferred host” in February.

Its selection was all but assured when the IOC’s executive board backed it last month, ahead of the formal announcement on Wednesday in Tokyo, which included IOC President Thomas Bach and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“Make no mistake, this is a very proud day for Australia,” said John Coates, president of the Australian Olympic Committee and IOC vice-president.

“I appreciate the IOC members’ faith in me. Brisbane 2032 is sincerely dedicated to upholding the Olympic ideals.

“The Olympic Games in Brisbane will be in the hands of the most dedicated, thankful, and excited people on the planet. I make this promise to the world’s athletes: we will give you an outstanding experience.”

The organizing body estimates that the games will generate $17 billion in economic benefits.

As he spoke via video conference, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison remarked, “My government is proud to be supporting this opportunity for Brisbane and southeast Queensland.”

“Both the Australian and Queensland governments are fully sponsoring infrastructure projects in advance of the games, ensuring that they not only deliver for Brisbane 2032, but also leave a lasting legacy.”