For the second year in a row, Texas Football News interrupts A&M’s day, reigniting the rivalry.

The possibility of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC to form a 16-team mega league was discussed at the SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

This occurred on the same day that Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media in Birmingham, Alabama on behalf of the Aggies.

From 1996 to 2012, Texas A&M was a member of the Big 12 together with Oklahoma and Texas, before joining the SEC with Missouri, another former Big 12 school. Texas and Texas A&M haven’t met since the end of the 2011 regular season, when the Longhorns won 27-25 on Justin Tucker’s last-second field goal.

The news that Texas might be interested in joining the SEC wasn’t the only time the Longhorns have ruined a Texas A&M football game this season.

Texas chose [now-former] Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as their next head coach on January 2. On the same day, the Texas A&M Aggies faced North Carolina in the Orange Bowl, which was coached by Mack Brown, a former Texas coach.

Needless to say, Texas went 2-for-1 on that particular day.

The Houston Chronicle broke the story in Birmingham on Wednesday. The information came from an unnamed inside source. Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, downplayed the story, calling it “unnamed people’s supposition.”

Sankey remarked, “I’m not going to comment on speculation.”

“Speculation usually swirls around collegiate athletics,” a Texas official said in the same Chronicle piece. We won’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

Meanwhile, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State University leaders have responded, stating that they want to safeguard their own programs. Maintaining Texas A&M’s status as the sole SEC school in the Lone Star State’s fertile recruiting ground could be a challenge.

A&M athletic director Ross Bjork stated, “We want to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas.” “There’s a reason Texas A&M dropped out of the Big 12: we wanted to be independent and have our own identity.”

It’s all about keeping the two state colleges together and preserving the annual Bedlam series for Oklahoma State. The school published a statement concerning the rumors on Wednesday afternoon.

