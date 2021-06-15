For the Ribblesdale Stakes, Noon Star is back.

In the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, Sir Michael Stoute’s Noon Star leads a field of 13 horses.

The Juddmonte-owned filly is well-bred, having been sired by champion stallion Galileo and out of triple Group One winner Midday, and she has already shown plenty of promise in her brief career.

She was a nice winner at Wetherby earlier in the season and finished second in the Musidora at York to subsequent easy Oaks winner Snowfall before a little setback ruled her out of the Epsom Classic.

Dubai Fountain, trained by Mark Johnston, is the highest-rated filly in Thursday’s Group Two, having displayed Group One form when she was two and winning the Cheshire Oaks when she returned this season. She was, however, soundly beaten at Epsom and will need to bounce back.

Eshaada, trained by Roger Varian, is defending her unbeaten record in the race and comes off a Listed victory at Newbury.

Frankie Dettori riding Gloria Mundi, second to Eshaada at Newbury, is one of John and Thady Gosden’s three runners. Loving Dream is ridden by Robert Havlin, and Taslima is ridden by David Egan.

Aidan O’Brien is represented by Divinely, the Oaks third who finished 18 lengths behind her stablemate at Epsom, while his son Donnacha is in the saddle with Nicest.

Ad Infinitum, trained by David Simcock, was emphatic when producing a shock in the Height Of Fashion Stakes, and Johnny Murtagh, of County Kildare, sends over Annerville, with Aristia, Gwenhwyvar, and Twisted Reality rounding out the field.

Cadamosto, trained by Aidan O’Brien, is sure to be popular in the Norfolk Stakes after his impressive maiden victory in Dundalk.

Since then, he’s been declared to run multiple times, but his trainer insists that the son of No Nay Never needs to run on the top of the ground.

Wesley Ward has two runners in Lucci and Nakatomi, while William Haggas’ Second Wind aims to make it three wins in a row.

Navello, owned by George Boughey, had his winning streak snapped in the National Stakes, but he will be running for the sixth time.

