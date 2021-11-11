For the Qatar World Cup in 2022, the Premier League has confirmed a mid-season break.

The Premier League has revealed how the World Cup in 2022 would affect their 2022/23 season.

The event in Qatar will take place in the middle of the domestic calendar, but the top division believes it will only impair their schedule for one year.

The dates for the competition, which will begin on August 6, 2022, have been revealed by the organization.

Matches will be suspended on November 12th/13th to let players to participate in the World Cup, which will take place 16 games into the season.

Following the conclusion of the international tournament eight days prior, the Premier League will return on Boxing Day.

The campaign’s last match round will take place on May 28th, with all games starting at the same time, as is customary.

The FA Cup Final weekend will still be held as part of the term, with the specific date to be announced later.