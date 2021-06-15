For the Prince of Wales, love returns under her ideal circumstances.

When Love runs in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, she will finally get the chance to build on her outstanding three-year-old season.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was a strong contender for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe until she was pulled out due to difficult ground — before the poisoned feed crisis, which forced some of his horses to withdraw from the race at ParisLongchamp in October.

Love, who was also a Group One winner at two in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, was unstoppable last summer, winning the 1000 Guineas, Oaks, and Yorkshire Oaks by a combined 18 and a quarter lengths.

This season, O’Brien has had several possibilities, but she has been waiting for her favorite rapid surface, which she will have on Wednesday.

“She’s been waiting a long time to start back – and now that the ground is ready, we’re excited to get her going,” O’Brien said.

“Her other option was the Pretty Polly (June 27 at the Curragh), and we might have waited for that against her own sex, but the ground might have gone (soft) again by then.

“She’s in good shape, and she’s ready to get back to work.”

Armory, trained by Ballydoyle, finished second in both the Irish Champion Stakes and the Cox Plate last year.

He made his comeback with a slick victory over the reopposing Sangarius at Chester.

“This race has always been Armory’s plan – and that is why he travelled to Chester to prepare for it,” O’Brien explained.

“We were ecstatic with him at Chester, and we’ve been ecstatic with him ever since.

“We were concerned about how he would handle the soft ground in Chester, but he prefers and requires good, fast terrain.”

Lord North, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was quite remarkable when he won this race a year ago, and he continued in same vein when he won the Dubai Turf last time out.

After the, he was discovered to be bleeding.