For the murder of a woman, a UK police officer was sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday, a British police officer was sentenced to life in prison for wrongfully arresting a woman for violating coronavirus regulations, then kidnapping, raped, and murdering her.

After snatching Sarah Everard from the streets of south London in March, Judge Adrian Fulford warned Wayne Couzens, 48, that his actions were “grotesque.”

Everard’s disappearance generated one of the most high-profile missing persons investigations in the United Kingdom, as well as protests advocating for increased safety for women in public places.

However, the involvement of a police officer, who exploited lockdown constraints and abused his position of trust to kill, has elicited global shock and revulsion.

Couzens, who worked for London’s Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection section, was fired after admitting to kidnapping, rape, and murder at a hearing in July.

Couzens’ acts were described as “devastating, sad, and completely savage” by Fulford, who sentenced him at the Old Bailey in central London, and said his victim was “wholly blameless.”

“The kidnapping, rape, and murder of a lone victim for the goal of advancing a political, religious ideological cause is as heinous as murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious ideological cause,” he continued.

Couzens, who will die in prison, is the latest in a list of only 60 criminals who will never be released.

Former colleagues said he had tarnished their uniform, and the Metropolitan Police said his acts had left them “sickened, furious, and devastated.”

The high-profile case has re-ignited debate over how the police in the United Kingdom handle allegations of abuse against women and girls.

Previous allegations of indecent exposure against Couzens, who is reported to have used sex workers and violent pornography, have been ignored, prompting questions.

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party and a former chief prosecutor for England and Wales, has called for tighter regulations.

He also demanded an investigation into how Couzens managed to “slip through the net” despite a slew of “warning indications.”

Harriet Harman, a former women’s minister and Starmer’s Labour colleague, claimed the case had “shattered” women’s trust in the police and called for Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick’s resignation.

The Metropolitan Police Service, Britain’s largest police agency, had already come under scrutiny for how it handled the double murder of two sisters in a London park last year.

Two officers were suspended for taking crime scene images and distributing them on WhatsApp in one case, and detectives were accused of not taking their disappearance seriously.

