For the match against Liverpool, Leicester City could be without nine players due to injury.

When Leicester City takes on Liverpool on Tuesday, they might be without as many as nine players.

The Reds have resumed Premier League activity following the postponement of their Boxing Day match against Leeds United.

While Liverpool had the day off, Leicester had a match at the Etihad Stadium versus Manchester City, which they lost 6-3.

In recent weeks, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been without a number of players due to injury and positive Covid-19 tests.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara, though, are all available again.

Leicester, on the other hand, do not have the same luxury, with numerous players still on the treatment table despite the current Covid outbreak being over.

Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans will not be available for the Foxes’ second match against Liverpool in a week, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

James Justin and Wesley Fofana, who both missed the Carabao Cup clash against the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday, are also long-term absentees.

Leicester also suffered a number of injuries in that loss to Liverpool, and none of them are expected to play in the Premier League match between the two clubs on Tuesday at the King Power Stadium.

Patson Daka and centre-back Caglar Soyuncu both suffered hamstring injuries, while right-back Ricardo Pereira fractured his fibula after being tackled by Tyler Morton.

Ryan Bertrand twisted his knee in the defeat to Manchester City, while former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward has not been in the matchday squad for the past two games, adding to the Foxes’ injury troubles.

Rodgers did give some good news, stating that both Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi will start after being deemed fit only to sit on the bench on Boxing Day.