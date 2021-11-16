For the First Time in Almost a Decade, the Green Bay Packers are preparing to sell stock in the team.

Fans will be able to purchase shares in the Green Bay Packers, the National Football League’s only publicly-owned team, for the sixth time in franchise history.

The public sale will begin on Tuesday morning, with 300,000 shares priced at $300 each. In 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997, and 2011, previous products were available for purchase.

Apart from an invitation to an annual shareholder’s meeting with voting rights on subjects decided at the meeting, shareholders have no influence in the organization. There are no dividends paid to shareholders of this stock.

The first three sales were aimed towards keeping the team afloat.