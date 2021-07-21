For the fight against Spence, Pacquiao resurrects a ten-year-old training regimen.

While still in training camp, Manny Pacquiao has already turned back the clock.

Pacquiao isn’t taking his impending bout against Errol Spence Jr. lightly, despite dealing with a slew of challenges both inside and beyond the ring.

In fact, the world’s only eight-division champion has reintroduced a unique strengthening regimen from his prime days into his current workout–the “stick-hitting.”

Pacquiao claims the workout is for his “mental conditioning,” which entails repeatedly beating his midsection, forearms, and shoulders with a big, round wooden stick.

Pacquiao’s stick-hitting technique has been a part of his routine, but the last time “Pac-Man” was observed having it done on him was ten years ago, according to Filipino news site Rappler.

Pacquiao was seen repeatedly being slapped by his strength and conditioning instructor Justin Fortune in one of his recent Instagram photos.

The punches landed squarely and regularly on both sides of the Filipino boxer’s midsection, left and right arms, despite being more of a hard tap.

While some may argue that the stick beating is tolerable, Pacquiao’s expression as Fortune performed the drill implied that he was inflicting agony.

Another video footage from earlier this month showed Pacquiao and his trusted trainer and friend, Buboy Fernandez, seemingly perfecting some “explosive” uppercut and body punch combos.

Fernandez could also be heard offering the 42-year-old some pointers on how to efficiently pull off the aforementioned power punches during the rigorous workout session.

After all, only Pacquiao knows why he appears to be especially driven as he nears his comeback.

Freddie Roach, his longtime trainer, believes that the forthcoming fight with Spence Jr. is about more than just defeating a pound-for-pound fighter.

“Manny understands it’s going to be a tough fight–probably his toughest–but that’s why he started his conditioning in the Philippines so early,” Roach told reporters earlier this month, including ESPN. “He usually misses one day at the gym the first week he arrives in Los Angeles due to jet lag. This isn’t the case. Every day, he comes here and trains for two and a half to three hours in the afternoon.”

“I typically don’t spar the first week,” he explained, “but Manny insisted.” “Manny has accomplished a great deal in both his boxing career and his life. However, everyone in camp senses that this bout holds a unique significance. It’s not simply about defeating or defeating a top pound-for-pound fighter. Brief News from Washington Newsday.