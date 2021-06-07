For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc secures pole, with Lewis Hamilton second.

Charles Leclerc beat Lewis Hamilton to the pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

In Baku, Leclerc beat Hamilton by two tenths of a second after a frantic qualifying session that included four red-flag intervals. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished third.

Yuki Tsunoda crashed out in the dying minutes of qualifying, preventing the rest of the field from running their final laps.

“It was quite a s*** lap, I thought,” Leclerc commented later.

“I made mistakes in two or three corners, but I got a large tow from Lewis in the last sector, which helped me out a little – but we would have been there in the end,” he said.