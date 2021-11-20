For the Australian Open, players must be vaccinated, according to the Tournament Chief.

The Australian Open’s tournament director, Craig Tiley, said Saturday that all players must be vaccinated, adding to the pressure on world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to say if he has been vaccinated.

During the pandemic, Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is held in January, has been under lockdown for more than 260 days, and the state of Victoria’s administration made it clear last month that no allowances will be made to unvaccinated players.

Tiley stated that the players are aware that they must obtain the jab in order to compete at Melbourne Park.

“There’s a lot of conjecture regarding vaccination,” he told Channel Nine television. “Just to be clear, when the (Victoria) premier said that everyone on site… will need to be vaccinated, we made that clear to the playing group.”

“Every member of the playing group is aware of the situation; our customers will be required to get vaccinated, as will all personnel working at the Australian Open.”

Djokovic, the nine-time winner, is among them.

“He regards this as a private matter for him,” Tiley said of the Serbian superstar, who is aiming for a record 21st Grand Slam singles trophy if he competes in Melbourne.

“It would be fantastic to have Novak here. He understands that he will need to be vaccinated in order to play here,” he added.

“He’s won the Australian Open nine times, and I suppose he’d love to win it ten times.”

Djokovic indicated earlier this month that he would wait for official confirmation from Tennis Australia on the standards before making a choice.

On the eve of the Paris Masters, he said, “I’ll decide if I travel to Australia after I see an official statement from Tennis Australia.”

“Until there is an official announcement or statement, I won’t be talking about this any further.” I don’t want to be a part of the stories about what ifs and assumptions.” Six weeks earlier, just 50% of players were fully vaccinated, but that number jumped to 80% after the Victoria government’s declaration, according to Tiley, who added that it was “continue to track towards 100%.”

This year’s Australian Open went on as planned, but players were required to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, crowds were restricted, and a five-day snap lockdown was imposed in the middle of the tournament.

The event is expected to take place on January 17, 2022, as planned, with fully vaccinated participants entering Australia without being quarantined or confined to bio-secure bubbles.

There will also be bumper crowds.