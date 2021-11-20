For the Australian Open, all players must be vaccinated – Tournament Chief.

The Australian Open’s tournament administrator, Craig Tiley, said Saturday that all players must be vaccinated for the Grand Slam in January, adding to the pressure on world number one and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic, who has refused to say if he has been inoculated.

Melbourne, where the event is hosted, has been under lockdown for more than 260 days due to the pandemic, and the Victoria state government made it clear last month that no exceptions will be offered to unvaccinated players.

Tiley stated that the playing group had been notified that they would need to acquire the flu shot in order to compete at Melbourne Park.

“There’s a lot of conjecture regarding vaccination,” he told Channel Nine television. “Just to be clear, when the (Victoria) premier said that everyone on site… will need to be vaccinated, we made that clear to the playing group.”

“Everyone in the playing group is aware of the situation; our customers will be required to be vaccinated, as will all employees working at the Australian Open.”

Djokovic, the nine-time winner, is among them.

“He regards this as a private matter for him,” Tiley said of the Serbian superstar, who is aiming for a record 21st Grand Slam singles trophy if he competes in Melbourne.

“Novak’s presence would be greatly appreciated. He’s aware that in order to play here, he’ll need to be vaccinated “Added he.

Djokovic indicated earlier this month that he would wait for official confirmation from Tennis Australia on the standards before making a choice.

On the eve of the Paris Masters, he said, “I’ll decide if I travel to Australia after I see an official statement from Tennis Australia.”

“There has been no official declaration or statement, so I’m not going to talk about it any further. I don’t want to be a part of the assumptions and what-if scenarios.” This year’s Australian Open went on as planned, but players were required to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, crowds were restricted, and a five-day snap lockdown was imposed in the middle of the tournament.

It is expected to begin on January 17, 2022, as planned, with fully vaccinated players entering Australia without being quarantined or confined to bio-secure bubbles.

With Victoria reaching 90 percent immunization, long-standing limitations, including as capacity limits on sporting events, will be lifted.

While Djokovic's status remains in doubt, Tiley believes Rafael Nadal will return to defend his 21st Slam title, despite the fact that fellow 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will not.