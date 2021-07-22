For the 2021 Olympics, the USA Women’s Gymnastics Team Unveils $1200 Leotards

The women’s national team of the United States of America debuted their Olympic competition leotards on the training mat on Thursday in preparation for the competition.

GK Elite, which has been the official gear sponsor of the US gymnastics team since 2000, created the leotard designs with the help of a team of 75 people.

The designs were meant to represent “fearlessness, dynasty, and patriotism.”

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Grace McCallum wore a black and rose gold leotard with 3,515 hand-applied Brilliance and Blush Swarovski crystals, while the other team members wore a black and rose gold leotard with 3,515 hand-applied Brilliance and Blush Swarovski crystals.

The black design was inspired by the Tokyo 2020 torch and features a flame on the front, according to GK Elite.

The black design was inspired by the Tokyo 2020 torch and features a flame on the front, according to GK Elite, with 3,515 brilliance and pink Swarovski crystals, as well as black and rose gold fabric.

MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey wore the other look. It’s a light purple leotard with the same Swarovski crystals (3,468 Brilliance and Blush).

The purple leotards, according to GK, represent the “fearless” motif.

The purple leotards feature mesh cutouts, false straps, and a plunging neckline design, together with 3,468 Swarovski crystals.

A Swarovski crystal “USA” is outlined on the hip area of both leotards, with an American flag on the wrist.

The Olympic leotards range in price from $700 to $1200 as part of a complete Olympic outfit that includes 12 practice leotards for each gymnast, which is anticipated to cost roughly $12,000.

GK Elite hasn’t revealed a final tally and is keeping it a secret.

Each gymnast’s leotard is manufactured to order to fit their body properly. The girls also put their clothes through their paces to ensure that they won’t have any issues on the competition floor.

GK Elite has $50,000 machinery that can attach each Swarovski crystal in a sophisticated design on the fabric to make it glow in numerous ways for the athletes.

At 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, the gymnasts will go to the competition floor.

