For the 2021/22 season, Liverpool will debut a new Nike third uniform.

The Kop, the 1977 European Cup final, and a history of past yellow uniforms have all been used to inspire Liverpool’s third kit for the 2021/22 season.

Pre-orders begin today, and the shirt will be available for purchase in-store and online on September 21.

Liverpool last wore a yellow kit in the 2014/15 season, however the club was identified with the color in the 1980s, when they wore six distinct yellow shirts.

The red-and-yellow chequered trim on the shirt’s collar is inspired by the passion and energy of Liverpool’s Kop stand, as well as the chequered flags that dominated Liverpool’s portion of the crowd in Rome during the 1977 European Cup final triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 96-emblem encased by eternal flames stands proudly on the nape of the neck in honour of the 96 children, women, and men who died at Hillsborough.

The 96 emblem will be changed to 97 beginning in the 2022/23 season in honor of Andrew Devine, the 97th person illegally died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster. Unfortunately, the club was unable to implement this adjustment for the current season.

The third third strip is made entirely of recycled polyester fabric, identical to the home and away kits, which are made entirely of recycled plastic bottles.

Fans who buy a third kit before September 26 will receive a £10 Liverpool FC Retail voucher that can be used in-store or online between November 1 and December 31, 2021.