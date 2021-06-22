For Tasman Bay, Prix Niel is on long-range radar.

Following his second-place result in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, Sir Mark Todd is considering a travel to ParisLongchamp for the Prix Niel with Tasman Bay.

In the Group Two race, the Le Havre colt was only beaten by William Haggas’ Alenquer after starting as a 10-1 outsider in a field of six.

Despite his ground-covering pace, Todd felt the three-year-old handled well with the heavy conditions on the Berkshire track due to a deluge.

“I think he ran as well as we could have hoped and he just happened to run into a good one on the day,” the trainer added.

“I thought he handled it very well, maybe not as well as the winner, but he has that massive stride that makes it difficult to quicken. But he persevered and proved himself to be a good horse.”

Tasman Bay, who was narrowly defeated by the highly regarded John Leeper in a Listed race at Newmarket, will be allowed some time to rest before deciding on his next aim, but the Group Two Prix Niel is penciled in for what may be one of his final performances as a three-year-old.

He just needs a little more time to build up the strength to handle himself properly.

“We’re debating things right now; he knew he’d had a race, so we’ll allow him a few days to recover and then we’ll think about it,” Todd explained.

“I’m not sure where we’ll go yet, but in the long run, we’re probably going to race in France and possibly compete in the Prix Niel; what we do before that, we’re not sure.

“I think he’ll be a better horse next year; we don’t want to overcook him this year.

“Now that he’s had four runs, we might only do a couple more with him” (this season).

"We'll see how he handles it; he's improving over the season and is a fantastic player.