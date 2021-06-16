For Russia’s Aleksei Miranchuk, the outcome is everything.

Aleksei Miranchuk, who scored the game-winning goal in Russia’s 1-0 triumph over Finland, insisted that victory was more important than the quality of his goal.

After a 3-0 Group B loss to Belgium on Saturday, Atalanta forward Miranchuk’s key score in first-half stoppage time sealed a must-win game for Russia in St Petersburg.

“Yes, I scored a good goal, but it’s not important,” Miranchuk, who signed Atalanta from Lokomotiv Moscow for an estimated £13 million in August 2020, said during a press conference.

“What matters is that we finished the job, won the game, and earned the three points we needed, and now we want to build on that.

“At this point, the victory was crucial. We’ve finished the work and are now moving on. Have we squandered many opportunities? That’s how football works. It is critical that we provide opportunities.”

Miranchuk produced the game’s single highlight when he curled a left-footed shot into the top corner after a one-two with captain Artem Dzyuba on the outskirts of the box.

Stanislav Cherchesov, Russia’s head coach, praised Miranchuk’s decision to move from Moscow to Bergamo in order to improve.

“I supported Miranchuk’s decision to transfer to Europe, to break out of his comfort zone and play in one of the world’s finest leagues,” Cherchesov said at a press conference.

“I’m pleased with how he’s doing, and I’m hoping he’ll get more playing time at Atalanta next season. It will benefit both the athlete and us.”

Cherchesov added: “The players were a real team today. They fulfilled what they had to do and got the win.

“The formation I chose, I think, was right. To break down their defence we needed to use the wings and we did. The plan worked.”

Russia were given an early reprieve when Finland striker Joel Pohjanpalo’s flying third-minute header was ruled out for offside.

Finland captain Paulus Arajuuri told a press conference that the marginal VAR decision had a detrimental effect on his side.

“I don’t know how far Joel was offside,. (This is a short article)