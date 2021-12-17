For Re-Upping His Contract, Former WWE Universal Champion Cites Family Reasons.

Kevin Owens, the former WWE Universal Champion, put an end to any speculation about his future by re-signing with the organization and revealing that it was all due of his family.

Owens discussed the decision on TVA Sports’ podcast Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with WWE’s French-language announcer Pat Laprade.

“All I’ll say is that my contract expires on January 31, not 2022.” I’ll stay in WWE for a long time. Making the decision was simple because it was the best thing for my family. “It’s always a pretty easy decision to take when it comes to that,” Owens told Laprade.

Owens is said to be making roughly $2 to $3 million per year, according to a report from noted pro wrestling expert Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. His contract expires in 2025.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the locker room is celebrating Owens’ decision to stay with the firm because he has become a well-liked character.

A specific superstar referred to the ex-NXT Champion as a “good moral compass” for the individuals backstage and as someone who cares about his peers’ well-being.

Owens was rumored to be on his way out of the promotion and possibly jumping ship to AEW to pursue other chances when he tweeted his gratitude for the support he had had over the years in late October.

Owens also hinted at an impending reunion with AEW superstars Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in September, prior to his message to his supporters (Matt and Nick Jackson).

Owens’ career is winding down at 37 years old, as the wear-and-tear of practically nonstop touring without much rest has to be taking its toll.

“Of all the wrestling companies I’ve worked for, WWE is the one where I’ve spent the most time. For the next few years, that’s where I need to be. Owens added, “That’s how I felt, and that’s the decision I took.”