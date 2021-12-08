For political murder, 20 Bangladeshi students have been sentenced to death.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh convicted 20 university students to death for the 2019 murder of a young man who used social media to criticize the government.

Abrar Fahad’s battered body was discovered in his hostel hours after he published a Facebook post criticizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for negotiating a water-sharing agreement with India.

He was assaulted for six hours by 25 other students from the ruling Awami League’s student arm, the Bangladesh Chhatra League, with a cricket bat and other blunt objects (BCL).

Fahad’s father, Barkat Ullah, told reporters outside court following the sentencing, “I am delighted with the result.” “I’m hoping the sanctions will be carried out as soon as possible.” The remaining five criminals were sentenced to life in jail.

The murder was premeditated, according to chief prosecutor Mohammad Abu Abdullah Bhuiyuan.

All of those sentenced to death were between the ages of 20 and 22 at the time of the crime and, like Fahad, attended the prestigious Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

Three of the accused are still on the loose, while the others were present in court.

The defendants’ lawyer, Faruque Ahmed, said the sentence would be appealed.

“I am quite dissatisfied with the outcome. It’s not right, “According to AFP, he said.

“They are young men who are among the country’s brightest students. Despite the fact that several of them had no proper evidence against them, they were sentenced to death.” Fahad had made a viral Facebook post just hours before his death.

He chastised the administration for negotiating an agreement that allowed India to draw water from a river that runs along their shared border.

Fahad was seen coming into a dormitory with three BCL activists in leaked CCTV footage that went popular on social media.

His body was brought out by the students and deposited on the ground around six hours later.

In the days following Fahad’s murder, protesters demanded that the attackers be severely punished and that the BCL be outlawed.

Soon after, Hasina promised that the killers would face “the worst punishment.”

In recent years, the BCL has gained prominence when some of its members were accused of murder, assault, and extortion.

Its members are accused of using violence to put down a large anti-government student protest in 2018.

Anger about road safety fuelled the rallies after a student was killed by a speeding bus.

In Bangladesh, death sentences are frequent, with hundreds of prisoners on execution row. All executions are carried out by hanging.